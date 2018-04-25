© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Republicans May Be Forced To Act On Voting Rights

By WMFE Staff
Published April 25, 2018 at 5:40 AM EDT
map-of-florida-743x5001

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott has called an extraordinary late-night meeting of top state officials to respond to a federal court ruling on voting rights.

A federal judge gave Florida until Thursday to create a new process for restoring voting rights to former prisoners. The state asked an appeals court to put U.S. District Judge Mark Walker's ruling on hold, but the higher court hasn't acted on that request, so Scott scheduled a clemency board meeting for 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The board consists of Scott, Attorney General Pam Bondi and two other elected Republicans.

The federal judge ruled that Florida's current system of restoring voting rights to former prisoners is unconstitutional and arbitrary. He questioned whether partisan politics and racial factors have swayed the board's decisions.

Tags
Central Florida News
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details