Do Concussions Cause Parkinson’s? One Study Thinks So

A study of veterans’ medical records over the past decade, found those with traumatic brain injuries had a higher risk of developing Parkinson’s Disease. But Florida Hospital’s Anthony LoGalbo cautions that more studies at the molecular level are needed before TBIs can be proven to be a direct cause.

“The biggest risk factor is age. It’s a bigger risk factor than history of genetics. Of a head injury.”

The National Institutes of Health found that along with age, some genetic predispositions and environmental influences can trigger Parkinson’s. Researchers are currently studying biomarkers that could be used to test for the disease before symptoms arise.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.