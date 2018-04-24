Intersection: Tiny Desk & Central Florida Musicians

Tiny Desk Concerts started 10 years ago with a pared down, acoustic performance at NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C. Tiny Desk has become a place to showcase the work of musicians ranging from superstars to lesser known artists. And in 2015, NPR Music kicked off the Tiny Desk Contest as a way to discover new music. A winner’s been announced for this year’s contest: Naia Izumi, a 34-year-old musician from Georgia who regularly busks on the streets of Los Angeles.

Today on Intersection, we’ll talk to Orlando musicians from the band Beemo -- Matt Juliano, Tony Mickle and Dan Harshbarger -- about what the NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest is like from behind the desk, and about the Central Florida music scene.

90.7 WMFE held its own friendly competition to choose local favorites from the Tiny Desk Contest entries. There were 33 bands and solo acts from the Central Florida area that entered. The top three, as voted by you, were Holy Human, John Korbel and CeCe Teneal & Soul Kamotion. Those acts will play at Young Friends of 90.7 WMFE's ZipOde Throwdown this Thursday at the Timucua White House on Thursday. It's free, but please RSVP here.

And to craft your own ZipOde for the Zipode Throwdown, click here.

Listen to the interview by clicking on the player above.