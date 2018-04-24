Intersection: The Soap Story

Ever wonder what happens to the soap you leave in the hotel bathroom when you check out? Shawn Siepler took that question and turned it into a non-profit. Clean The World now recycles discarded soap from 5,000 hotels and sends it to communities in need.

Clean The World now boasts what’s being called the first of it’s kind: a museum of soap, featuring the collection of Luis and Fortuna Spitz.

Intersection visits the Clean The World headquarters in Orlando to talk to Seipler about the work of his non profit. And we meet Luis and Fortuna Spitz, who built their house in Chicago around a massive collection of soap memorabilia, about what drives their fascination with soap.