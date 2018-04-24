Intersection: The Florida Teachers Strike 50 Years Later

Teachers from West Virginia, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Arizona have walked off the job this year, calling for better pay and conditions. Teachers in Colorado look set to follow in their footsteps.

In the walkouts, Jody Baxter Noll says there are echoes of 1968. That year, teachers across the state of Florida walked off the job. The walkout got teachers what they wanted: more money for schools, and it changed the way education was funded in Florida.

But some of the striking teachers paid a heavy price, losing their jobs over the 3 week walk out.

Noll, who’s researching the strike for a doctoral thesis, joins Intersection to explain the legacy of the walk out.

