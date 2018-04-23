© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fast Moving Brush Fire Could Prompt Evacuations In Keys

By WMFE Staff
Published April 23, 2018 at 8:02 AM EDT
map-of-florida-743x5001

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (AP) — Residents in the Florida Keys may have to evacuate after a brush fire engulfed two homes.

A spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the fire broke out on Big Pine Key on Sunday and traveled several miles west across the island. Residents were told to prepare for a possible evacuation.

Fire officials say the blaze is moving quickly because of windy and dry conditions.

Initial reports indicate no one was home or injured in the blaze.

Tags
Central Florida News
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details