A Central Florida Researcher's Team Studies an Important Mutation in Charcot-Marie Tooth Disease

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 23, 2018 at 4:33 AM EDT
A mutation has been identified that causes nerve damage in Charcot-Marie Tooth Disease. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
A researcher at the University of Central Florida might have found a new point of treatment for a common neurodegenerative disease called Charcot-Marie Tooth Disease by studying an important mutation in the disease pathway. UCF’s Steve King was able to trace the origins of the disease to faulty connections between neurons and muscles.

“Currently nobody knows they have this until the defects arise later in life.”

A mutation in a protein that causes these faulty connections could be targeted by future treatments, before irreversible damage takes place. One in 2500 Americans are born with the disease, making it more common than other neurodegenerative diseases like ALS.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

neurodegenerative neuroscienceCharcot-Marie Tooth Diseasetreatmentmutationproteinmuscle lossloss of sensation
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
