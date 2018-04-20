Oak Ridge High School Students Participate in the Second National School Walkout

More than 40 students walked out of Oak Ridge High School today, carrying signs, and chanting “enough is enough.” Senior Angel Febres was among them, calling for gun reform on the anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.

“We should be learning. We shouldn’t have to worry about being in class and bad things happening to us. It’s not ok.”

Some of the students said they were told by administration that they were violating a school rule by participating. Administration at the school could not be reached for comment.

