© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Surgery Might Help Babies with Spina Bifida Walk

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 20, 2018 at 9:14 PM EDT
The surgery could decrease the risk of paralysis. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
The surgery could decrease the risk of paralysis. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A surgery being performed at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children might improve outcomes in infants born with spina bifida. Orlando Health’s Dr. Samer Elbabaa says it will be the first time the surgery, which decreases the risk of paralysis, will be offered in the state.

“Patients from Florida have been traveling out of state for many years for this treatment option. Even before they’re born, so it’s very exciting for us.”

The surgery rebuilds the baby’s spine, with the complications of premature birth. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend offering pregnant mothers folic acid-enriched foods to lower their baby’s chances of developing the condition.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
Healthsurgeryparalysisneurodegenerativeneurosciencebraindevelopmentalspina bifidafolic acid
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details