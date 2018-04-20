New Surgery Might Help Babies with Spina Bifida Walk

A surgery being performed at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children might improve outcomes in infants born with spina bifida. Orlando Health’s Dr. Samer Elbabaa says it will be the first time the surgery, which decreases the risk of paralysis, will be offered in the state.

“Patients from Florida have been traveling out of state for many years for this treatment option. Even before they’re born, so it’s very exciting for us.”

The surgery rebuilds the baby’s spine, with the complications of premature birth. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend offering pregnant mothers folic acid-enriched foods to lower their baby’s chances of developing the condition.

