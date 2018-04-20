© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Unpacking Constitutional Amendments

By Matthew Peddie
Published April 20, 2018 at 9:07 AM EDT
The Constitution Revision Commission will put changes to the state's constitution before voters in 2018./Photo: File
The Constitution Revision Commission will put changes to the state's constitution before voters in 2018./Photo: File

Floridians vote on 13 amendments to the state constitution this November. Eight of those amendments were put on the ballot by the Constitution Revision Commission. They range from a ban on greyhound racing to establishing term limits on school board members. But some are also bundled together: a ban on offshore drilling comes with a ban on vaping in the workplace.

Joining Intersection to unpack the constitutional amendments- and talk about what didn't make it onto the ballot- are political analysts Earnest DeLoach and Chris Carmody. 

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectiongreyhound racingconstitution revision commission2018 ElectionConstitutional AmendmentsVapingVictims rights
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details