Intersection: Unpacking Constitutional Amendments

Floridians vote on 13 amendments to the state constitution this November. Eight of those amendments were put on the ballot by the Constitution Revision Commission. They range from a ban on greyhound racing to establishing term limits on school board members. But some are also bundled together: a ban on offshore drilling comes with a ban on vaping in the workplace.

Joining Intersection to unpack the constitutional amendments- and talk about what didn't make it onto the ballot- are political analysts Earnest DeLoach and Chris Carmody.