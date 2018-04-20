© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: The State Of Marijuana In Florida

By Matthew Peddie
Published April 20, 2018 at 9:27 AM EDT
Marijuana laws are changing. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Marijuana laws are changing. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A new medical marijuana dispensary opened in Orlando this week.  Already more than 50 dispensaries have opened across the state of Florida since 2016 when voters approved legalizing medical marijuana for a broader range of illnesses.

Marijuana may have made it into the mainstream now, but it wasn't always that way.

Travis Cohen, author of the The Insane History Of Marijuana In Florida with the Miami New Times and Paul Brinkmann, business reporter for the Orlando Sentinel, join Intersection for an update on the business of marijuana in Florida

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionmedical marijuana
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details