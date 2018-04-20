Intersection: The State Of Marijuana In Florida

A new medical marijuana dispensary opened in Orlando this week. Already more than 50 dispensaries have opened across the state of Florida since 2016 when voters approved legalizing medical marijuana for a broader range of illnesses.

Marijuana may have made it into the mainstream now, but it wasn't always that way.

Travis Cohen, author of the The Insane History Of Marijuana In Florida with the Miami New Times and Paul Brinkmann, business reporter for the Orlando Sentinel, join Intersection for an update on the business of marijuana in Florida