Florida’s Jobless Rate 3.9 Percent In March

For the third month in a row, Florida’s unemployment rate held steady in March at 3.9 percent. That’s compared to the national rate of 4.1 percent.

Florida’s major cities saw a range of job growth from Orlando’s 3.3 percent unemployment rate, to Tampa’s 3.6 percent, to Miami’s 5 percent.

Professional and business services, leisure and hospitality, and the construction sectors added the most jobs.

“I think the chief takeaway is that growth in Florida right now is broad based. It’s a lot of industries. I think leisure and hospitality will continue to expand, but other industries are expanding as well,” said PNC Chief Economist Gus Faucher.

There are 400,000 jobless Floridians out of a workforce of 10.2 million.

Okaloosa and St Johns counties have the lowest jobless rate at 3 percent, while Sumter County has the highest rate at 5.4 percent.