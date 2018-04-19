To Curb Ocean Pollution, U.K. May Ban Plastic Straws, Stirrers And Cotton Swabs
The U.K. plans to ban plastic straws, stirrers and plastic-stemmed cotton swabs, Prime Minister Theresa May announced Wednesday at a meeting of Commonwealth nations.
"Plastic waste is one of the greatest environmental challenges facing the world," May said in a statement, in which she called the U.K. government "a world leader on this issue."
Downing Street said an end to sales of the single-use products is expected after the government launches a "consultation" later this year. May's statement also said the government "will work with industry to develop alternatives and ensure there is sufficient time to adapt. It will also propose excluding plastic straws for medical reasons."
The proposed ban is an effort to reduce the plastic polluting the earth's waters: 150 million tons, according to the announcement, killing one million birds and over 100,000 sea mammals, which either eat the waste or get tangled in it.
BBC science editor David Shukman noted a few reasons to be skeptical of May's announcement, including that bolder steps being taken elsewhere:
The move follows recent efforts by U.K. environment secretary Michael Gove to limit plastic waste in oceans, the Financial Times reports:
In February, Gove tussledwith European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans on Twitter over whether it was the U.K. or EU that was moving faster in banning single-use plastics.
Music festivals in the U.K. aren't waiting for legislation, though. Organizers at the 60-some member Association of Independent Festivals committedto banning plastic straws at their events this season, and pledged to eliminate all single-use plastic at their events by 2021.
The Glastonbury Festival previously announcedits own ban on plastic bottles at its 2019 event. An estimated one million plastic bottles are used at the festival each year.
In the U.S., a number of major cities have enacted plastic bag bans or fees; such measures are often highly contentious. And starting June 1, the city of Malibu, Calif., will ban restaurants and food vendors from offering or selling plastic straws, stirrers or utensils.
NPR's Andrew Flanagan contributed to this report.
