Second School Walkout Planned for Anniversary of Columbine Shooting

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 19, 2018 at 8:05 PM EDT
Second National School Walkout will take place on the anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Students in Orlando will join others across the country walking out of class this morning. It will be for the second time since the Parkland shooting. High schoolers in Orlando, Altamonte Springs, Oviedo, and Kissimmee will join them, calling for changes to gun laws.

It will also mark the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting. At one point considered to be the largest on American soil, but has since been replaced by the Parkland and Newton school shootings.

Orange County Schools sent out a press release stating that it would neither encourage nor discourage students from participating in the walkout, but they needed to get permission from their school’s administrator, before doing so.

High Schoolmass shootinggun reformviolenceEducationWalkoutswalkouthigh school shootingColumbine High School
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
