Immunotherapy Might Improve Survival Outcomes in Late-Stage Lung Cancer Patients

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 19, 2018 at 7:56 PM EDT
Immunotherapy could be the cure for late-stage lung cancer. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
A study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that immunotherapy could improve survival outcomes in patients with an aggressive form of lung cancer. Florida Hospital Cancer Institute’s Dr. Mark Socinski says the drug should be a first-line treatment for patients.

“For patients diagnosed with lung cancer, make sure that you get the proper molecular staging done. Make sure the patient understands that immunotherapy is an option. And there are certain biomarkers that we use to make sure that immunotherapy is the best way to go.”

Socinski says most doctors think of the disease as treatable, but not curable, but the drug could change that. The American Cancer Society estimates that only aboutten percent of people with the late stage of the disease survive for more than 5 years after their diagnosis.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
