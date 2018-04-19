© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Hospital Branches Out into Marion County with New Acquisition

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 19, 2018 at 8:00 PM EDT
Florida Hospital branches out into Marion County. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Monroe Regional Medical Center in Marion County will become part of the Adventist Health System late this summer. The Florida Hospital Network has acquired the 421-bed facility along with its emergency room and outpatient clinics.

“We have a strong focus not just in adding hospitals to our division, but also in expanding our ambulatory care and that includes things like our central care clinics and our Walgreens Express care clinics and our off-site emergency rooms that we have.”

The new property will become the second largest in the West Florida Division, which includes ten properties. Adventist says it is all part of a larger growth plan along in the area of I-75 and I-4.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
