Spirit Ride Honors Those Who Died While Helping Stranded Drivers

The Spirit Ride is moving through central Florida. It honors those who’ve died giving roadside assistance.

All 50 states have laws requiring drivers to slow down and move over while passing a vehicle stopped on the side of the road. Still, some 200 people die every year providing help to stranded drivers.

Many of them are tow truck drivers and first responders. So towing companies are traveling across the country with a ceremonial casket honoring first responders who have died while helping stranded drivers.

It’s called the Spirit Ride. And it’s coming to 250 cities, including a stop in Orlando at AAA headquarters in Heathrow at 2:00 pm.