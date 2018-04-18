© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
PrEP Will be Offered Through the Florida Department of Health in Orange County

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 18, 2018 at 12:47 PM EDT
HIV PrEP will be offered throughout Orange County for free. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
By the end of the year, most Florida Department of Health offices will offer a drug that if taken preventatively, can reduce the risk of contracting HIV. Kent Donahue with the health department says Orange County will be one of the first to offer Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis, or PrEP, for free to patients who qualify.

“In 2016, Orange County had 458 new cases of HIV. That’s an increase from the previous year. If you’re sexually active, PrEP might be an option for you.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says PrEP can reduce the risk of HIV infection by 92 percent.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

