Orlando International Airport Stops Pursuit of Replacing TSA

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority board voted to table the option of privatizing airport security.

Back in February the board started the process to replace the TSA with private screeners.

The airport said in a statement that meetings with the TSA have produced changes that will improve security and customer service. Those changes include adding three security lanes and increasing staff during peak travel times.

“We have had substantive and very productive meetings with TSA officials locally, regionally and from Washington and as a result, significant changes have been implemented,” said Phil Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “We feel comfortable that the progress we have seen will result in improved security and customer service for our more than 45 million annual passengers.”

Orlando International Airport sees more than 45 million passengers a year, making it the busiest in Florida.

The airport authority board looked to make a similar move back in 2015. At that time it struck a deal with the TSA to keep the average wait time to under 15 minutes during peak travel times, and under 10 minutes during the off season.

That negotiation came as now-former Congressman John Mica was looking to dismantle the TSA, an agency he helped create in 2001 after the September 11 attacks.