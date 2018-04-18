Hundreds Of Puerto Ricans Displaced By Hurricane Maria Could Lose Housing Assistance

Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria could lose temporary housing assistance as soon as this weekend.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello added new eligibility requirements for Puerto Ricans utilizing the program.

Under these new conditions if an individual or family has been receiving rental assistance for two months they will not be eligible to receive more funding.

Congressman Darren Soto says he is urging Puerto Rico’s governor to extend housing assistance until the end of the school year.

“Right now my office is representing over 50 families with FEMA on this issue,” said Soto.

Soto says help with housing needs to be extended without any conditions because lives are stake.