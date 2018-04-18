Florida Kids Suing To Limit Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Eight Florida kids are suing the state over climate change. They want Gov. Rick Scott’s administration to take action to limit greenhouse gas emissions.

The plaintiffs say state leaders are violating their duty to protect water, air and the atmosphere. It’s impacting Floridians’ constitutional rights to health and happiness, says 15-year-old Valholly Frank.

“We love Florida so much, and to see the oceans rise is the most upsetting thing that anyone can imagine,” said Frank.

Andrea Rodgers is one of the lawyers representing the kids.

“The governments have known about climate change and the danger it poses to children for decades now, and they’ve continued to perpetuate our dependence on fossil fuels,” said Rodgers.

Lawyers say they’re awaiting the state’s response. The suit is one of nine filed in state courts by kids with help from the nonprofit Our Children’s Trust.

There’s also a lawsuit in federal court set to go to trial in October.