University of Florida Researcher Finds New Ways to Determine Whether a Patient Will Suffer from Chronic Pain

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 17, 2018 at 8:44 AM EDT
Doctors can use a new tool to predict whether a patient will have chronic pain. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
A University of Florida researcher and his team have developed a new tool to help doctors predict whether their patients are at risk of chronic pain. UF’s Jason Beneciuk says the screening tool asks a simple question about the patient’s overall health, including their mental health and other symptoms they might be experiencing.

“Physical therapy is a non-pharmacological treatment approach it’s associated with a very low degree of risk and harm, some of the other interventions out there, opioids in particular are associated with a higher level of risk.”

Beneciuk says his team found more than a quarter of patients who had poorer overall health, including depression and anxiety, experienced persistent pain and would benefit from more long-term management instead of opioids. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says sales of opioids have quadrupled in the United States, with some states writing prescriptions at a rate three times that of others.

To listen to the full story, please click on the click above.

 

 

Healthdepressionopioidsanxietypainchronic painsymptomspain managementphysical therapy
