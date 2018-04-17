Intersection: Watching For Fish Kill In Indian River Lagoon

Brevard county officials are keeping a nervous eye on the Indian River lagoon. Algal blooms are once more appearing in the water, and in some places fish are dying.

Tony Sasso with Keep Brevard Beautiful explains what the county has done to try and clean up the lagoon since the big fish kill of 2016, and how they’ll respond if there’s another fish kill this summer.

Sasso says there have been "two or three or four sightings around the county of 20, 30 dead fish here and there and fish up gulping for air."

Sasso says the conditions are primed for another fish kill.

"I'm a pretty positive guy, but right now we're looking at a glass half empty," he says.

"I hate to say that, like I said before Dr. De Freese [Indian River Lagoon Council director Duane De Freese] pretty much said this is likely to happen again."

Still, says Sasso, there has been progress made in cleaning muck out of the lagoon, and Keep Brevard Beautiful will help coordinate volunteers to clear away dead fish if there's another big fish kill.