Bethune-Cookman Student To Get Scholarship Following 'Beychella'

One Bethune-Cookman University student will get a $25,000 scholarship for next school year, thanks to Beyoncé. She announced awards for four historically black colleges and universities following her history-making, HBCU homecoming-themed Coachella performance.

BCU Interim President Hubert L. Grimes said this award will further raise the university’s profile.

“We think it’s not only a great gift and hope that it will inspire others, particularly in the entertainment and successful business persons to do similar, to help support our HBCU students," said Grimes.

Grimes said he’s grateful for this high honor in the legacy of the university’s founder, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune – a civil rights leader, education advocate and stateswoman.

Grimes hopes Beyoncé's BeyGOOD Initiative will also set an example to students about giving back to others as you succeed in life.

He said the student selected for the scholarship award will be announced sometime this summer. No word on whether Beyoncé will come to town for that.