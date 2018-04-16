© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
New Technology Makes it Easier for EMS to Communicate with Emergency Room

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 16, 2018 at 1:57 PM EDT
Emergency rooms can cut wait times using a new app. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Florida Hospital emergency rooms are using a new communications technology that allows them to get instants updates from EMS about patients. Florida Hospital’s Larry Marshall says Twiage allows photos, videos, and even EKGs to be shared, cutting down on the time it takes for a doctor to see a patient.

“Once we get them the room number they now know they go straight just to a particular room as opposed to walking in the emergency room and saying where do you want me to go?”

Using this data, emergency rooms can assign patients to the correct department and even calculate how long it will take them to arrive at the emergency room. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says patients brought to the ER by ambulance wait an average of 30 minutes before being seen.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 

