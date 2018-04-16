© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Local Medical Clinic Enrolls Patients in Pre-diabetes Trial

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 16, 2018 at 2:01 PM EDT
A bowl of fruit. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Forty-six patients with pre-diabetes at Grace Medical Home in Orlando are participating in a yearlong study of diabetes prevention. Director Stephanie Nelson Garris says the trial will try to determine whether education including classes on becoming more active and cooking with healthy foods will prevent patients from developing full-blown diabetes.

“What we really have a passion for is to focus on prevention and wellness. Which means going upstream and actually preventing diabetes from occurring.”

After nine weeks, a quarter of the participants have already noticed improvements in their health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that, if left untreated, pre-diabetes often becomes Type 2 diabetes within less than five years.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

food desertHealthCDChungerclinical trialClinicObesityGrace Medical Homediabetes
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
