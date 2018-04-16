© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Brevard County Researchers Search For Clues In Seabird Die-off

By Amy Green
Published April 16, 2018 at 10:42 AM EDT
The northern gannet. Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
The northern gannet. Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Dead seabirds are washing ashore in Brevard County, and no one knows why.

The northern gannet lives primarily at sea.

Tracy Frampton of the Florida Wildlife Hospital says nearly 100 have been brought in dead or dying since March. Seven have been released.

"They really don't come to land except to reproduce. They just live out over the ocean. So if they're sick enough to wash to shore they usually have lost over half their body weight and their organs are already shutting down."

The die-off is not believed to be related to environmental problems in the Indian River Lagoon. It's possible changes in migratory patterns are to blame.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
