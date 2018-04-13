© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Improved Care Could Be on the Way for Babies Born Addicted to Drugs

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 13, 2018 at 11:30 AM EDT
The bill would fund a new data surveillance system. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Florida Sens. Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio’s introduced the Protecting Newborns from Opioid Abuse Act on Thursday. It would set up a new system of collecting information around mothers and babies affected by Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, and sharing it with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

There's been a five-fold increase in these births from 2000 to 2012, with more than 22,000 babies being born with symptoms of withdrawal.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Healthdrugsnarcoticsopioidsopioid crisisaddictiondrug abusewithdrawal
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
