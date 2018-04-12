© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando Health Wants to Share What They Learned from Responding to the Pulse Shooting

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 12, 2018 at 5:13 AM EDT
Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

With the recent Parkland shooting, a local hospital that responded to the Pulse nightclub shooting wants to start a nationwide conversation about emergency preparedness. Orlando Health released a video and report, detailing each team’s location and response that night, along with hospital-wide recommendations for responding to similar events.

“The one big one we’re still working on is a mass communication system. But a lot of these issues are big nationwide issues.”

Emergency Preparedness Manager Eric Alberts says they’ll continue to prepare by using simulations that help them identify flaws. 49 people were killed when a shooter opened fire at the gay club.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

OrlandoOrlando HealthHealthPulsePulse shootingOmar MateenNoor Salmannightclub shootingemergency preparedness
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
