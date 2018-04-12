Local Non-Profit Provides Free Healthcare to People in the Tri-County Area

Shepherd’s Hope provides free health care for uninsured adults and children in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. They saw more than 20,000 patients last year alone. Director Marni Stahlman says that’s a 13 percent increase from last year.

“Over 40 percent of patients tell us that they’re fully employed and working out in the community, they just don’t have access to the financial resources that would permit them to afford health insurance.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate more than 28 million Americans were uninsured in 2016.

