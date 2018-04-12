© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Local Non-Profit Provides Free Healthcare to People in the Tri-County Area

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 12, 2018 at 5:14 AM EDT
Shepherd's Hope has served more than a quarter of a million people since opening its doors in 1997. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Shepherd’s Hope provides free health care for uninsured adults and children in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. They saw more than 20,000 patients last year alone. Director Marni Stahlman says that’s a 13 percent increase from last year.

“Over 40 percent of patients tell us that they’re fully employed and working out in the community, they just don’t have access to the financial resources that would permit them to afford health insurance.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate more than 28 million Americans were uninsured in 2016.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
