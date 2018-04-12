© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Counties Throughout Florida Get Grants to Fight Zika Before Mosquito Season

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 12, 2018 at 1:12 PM EDT
Mosquitoes that carry the disease will be targeted. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Orange County is putting a $325,000 grant it got from the Florida Department of Health toward preventing the spread of Zika. Ten counties throughout the state received grants.

“We will use that money to buy equipment, handheld sprayers, truck-mounted sprayers, backpack sprayers as well as control materials.”

There have been no confirmed cases of Zika in Orange County in 2018, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there have been four throughout the state.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Health
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
