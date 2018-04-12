Counties Throughout Florida Get Grants to Fight Zika Before Mosquito Season

Orange County is putting a $325,000 grant it got from the Florida Department of Health toward preventing the spread of Zika. Ten counties throughout the state received grants.

“We will use that money to buy equipment, handheld sprayers, truck-mounted sprayers, backpack sprayers as well as control materials.”

There have been no confirmed cases of Zika in Orange County in 2018, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there have been four throughout the state.

