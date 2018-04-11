© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs Announces Bid for County School Board Chairwoman

By Amy Green
Published April 11, 2018 at 12:18 PM EDT
Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs signs paperwork for her run to be county school board chairwoman. Photo by Amy Green
Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs signs paperwork for her run to be county school board chairwoman. Photo by Amy Green

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs is running to be county school board chairwoman.

Jacobs announced her candidacy at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office surrounded by family, friends and supporters.

She says she is attracted to the job as a mother and public schools graduate. She says she wants to raise the county school district's profile locally and nationwide.

"At this point all I can do is ask for the voters' support. Please give me four more years to see what I can do to make Orange County the best school district in America."

Jacobs joins three candidates already in the race. She was elected Orange County mayor in 2010. Her term expires at the end of the year.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsTeresa JacobsEducation2018 Election
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details