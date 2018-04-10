Why A Voter Registration Mailer Raises Concern For Seminole Election Supervisor

Seminole County’s Supervisor of Elections is warning residents about an organization sending official looking mailers to register voters.

A group called the Center for Voter Information is sending out the mailer in an attempt to register voters. The group says it uses official forms and once completed sends them directly to local election officials.

The problem Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Mike Ertel has is that the mailer looks like it came from his office, but the group is using a flawed database that includes people who are already registered, or dead, or even pets.

“Some people are saying ‘wait I already am registered to vote,” said Ertel. “This entity that looks like it might be my elections office says that I’m not registered to vote.’ It scares them.”

The group sent out a quarter of a million mailers across Florida.

Ertel’s advice to those who get one – call your local elections office or go to the elections website and look yourself up to make sure you’re on the voter rolls.