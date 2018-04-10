TINY HOME BUILT FOR COMBAT-WOUNDED VETERAN

Longwood business Cornerstone Tiny Homes collaborated with non-profit organizations Fairways for Warriors and Operation Tiny Homes to build a tiny home in Oviedo for combat-wounded veteran Peter Banach.

Banach joined the marines in 2004 and suffered injuries after encountering an improvised explosive device.

His need for a home was met when more than 30 veterans volunteered to help build his home. It is a 360 square foot home for him and his service dog. Banach will only have to pay a small mortgage.

Owner of Cornerstone Tiny Homes Brett Hiltbrand said that he was honored to help with building the home for Banach. He said that his father was a veteran and he had been wanting to do something special to honor veterans.

"It's really cool when you see what veterans can do for each other," Hiltbrand said. "It kind of makes you wonder why more people don't do this type of thing."

Hiltbrand plans to continue working to build more homes for veterans.