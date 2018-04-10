A Change in Healthcare Might Be Coming For Some Patients Living with HIV in South Florida

Some patients living with HIV in Miami and Broward Counties might need to find new health insurance.

The Agency for Health Care Administration will decide whether to drop its contract with AIDS Health Care Foundation by the end of this month. Michael Kahane is with the Foundation.

“Particularly when you’re talking about a vulnerable population, a population that faces issues like transportation, homelessness, all of the issues that vulnerable populations face, changing the provider can easily disrupt care.”

AHCA says organizations that aren't offer a contract can contest it. At this time, they say although providers and plans might change, patients living with HIV or AIDS should not lose their care.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.