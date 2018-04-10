© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
A Change in Healthcare Might Be Coming For Some Patients Living with HIV in South Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 10, 2018 at 4:05 AM EDT
More than 2000 patients could lose coverage. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Some patients living with HIV in Miami and Broward Counties might need to find new health insurance.

The Agency for Health Care Administration will decide whether to drop its contract with AIDS Health Care Foundation by the end of this month. Michael Kahane is with the Foundation.

“Particularly when you’re talking about a vulnerable population, a population that faces issues like transportation, homelessness, all of the issues that vulnerable populations face, changing the provider can easily disrupt care.”

AHCA says organizations that aren't offer a contract can contest it. At this time, they say although providers and plans might change, patients living with HIV or AIDS should not lose their care.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
