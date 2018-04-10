Intersection: What Students Can Learn From The Rodeo

Rodeo is part of Osceola County’s heritage. Last week thousands of Osceola County school students got their first taste of it. So how does bull riding and steer roping fit into the school curriculum?

Intersection visited the Osceola County Heritage Park to find out.

We spoke with Osceola Schools Superintendent Dr. Debra Pace, South Eastern Circuit champion bull rider Michael Riggs, cattle rancher and school board member Ricky Booth, and middle school literacy resource teacher Janine Bracco.

