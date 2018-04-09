© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Local Officials Are Painting Their Nails Blue For Child Abuse Awareness This Month

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 9, 2018 at 6:51 AM EDT
Paint one fingernail blue to raise awareness around child abuse this month. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Seminole County Sherriff Dennis Lemma and other officials throughout Orange and Osceola counties are painting one of their fingernails blue in April for National Child Abuse Prevention Month. It’s part of the Manicure Movement that gets people talking about the prevalence of child abuse.

And the Manicure Movement across Central Florida is designed to have men paint their pointer finger in prevention blue (and women too) but it’s really a conversation starter.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more thanthree quarters of children who experience abuse or neglect will develop a mental illness. They are also almost twice as likely to abuse drugs and alcohol.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
