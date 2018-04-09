Local Officials Are Painting Their Nails Blue For Child Abuse Awareness This Month

Seminole County Sherriff Dennis Lemma and other officials throughout Orange and Osceola counties are painting one of their fingernails blue in April for National Child Abuse Prevention Month. It’s part of the Manicure Movement that gets people talking about the prevalence of child abuse.

“And the Manicure Movement across Central Florida is designed to have men paint their pointer finger in prevention blue (and women too) but it’s really a conversation starter.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more thanthree quarters of children who experience abuse or neglect will develop a mental illness. They are also almost twice as likely to abuse drugs and alcohol.

