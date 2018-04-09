© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Environmentalists React With Dismay To Gov. Scott Senate Run

By Amy Green
Published April 9, 2018 at 10:54 AM EDT
Some environmental groups are speaking out against Gov. Rick Scott's U.S. Senate bid.

Scott slashed environmental programs after taking office such as the land-buying program Florida Forever, as his administration focused on growth and development.

Frank Jackalone of the Sierra Club says if elected Scott could help further what he describes as President Donald Trump's anti-environment policies on issues like climate change.

"They are soul mates when it comes to political and environmental policy, and I think it would be very very dangerous to have Rick Scott in the U.S. Senate."

Scott says his investments in Florida's environment have been historic. His recent focus has been on the Everglades and harmful water releases from Lake Okeechobee to the coasts.

 

