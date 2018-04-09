Deep Sea Sponges Might Hold the Answer to Curing Drug Resistant TB

A University of Central Florida researcher has found several chemical extracts in sea sponges that might treat patients with a dormant form of tuberculosis.

“We know they kill TB in the lab and now we’re going down that road to understand better how do they work and do they have the potential to move on down the pipeline.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 10.4 million people had the disease in 2016, with more than 1.7 million dying from it.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.