© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Deep Sea Sponges Might Hold the Answer to Curing Drug Resistant TB

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 9, 2018 at 6:52 AM EDT
Chemicals in sponges might treat dormant TB. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Chemicals in sponges might treat dormant TB. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A University of Central Florida researcher has found several chemical extracts in sea sponges that might treat patients with a dormant form of tuberculosis.

“We know they kill TB in the lab and now we’re going down that road to understand better how do they work and do they have the potential to move on down the pipeline.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 10.4 million people had the disease in 2016, with more than 1.7 million dying from it.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
TBHealthspongeseaoceantuberculosisantibiotics
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details