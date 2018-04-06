Cowboys & Cowgirls Compete For Big Prize Money In Kissimmee

Rodeo contestants will compete for $1 million in prize money at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee this weekend.

Cowboys and cowgirls compete in events like steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo senior account manager Lydia Bell said it’s the second biggest rodeo in the country.

"The whole reason it started was for the weekend warrior cowboys, who were unable to rodeo full time, to make it to the Wrangler national finals in Las Vegas" said Bell.

"We have the top 200 plus contestants from across the US and Mexico, who have spent their whole year qualifying in their regions to come here and have the opportunity to compete for a million dollars cash,”

Last year 15,000 people visited the rodeo over four days, and Bell said this year they expect about 20% more spectators.

She said the rodeo has a $3 million economic impact on Osceola County.