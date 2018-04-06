© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cooking Classes Aren’t Just for Culinary Students Anymore at Local Medical School

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 6, 2018 at 8:24 AM EDT
Students tour farms and get cooking demonstrations from dietitians and chefs as part of the class. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Students tour farms and get cooking demonstrations from dietitians and chefs as part of the class. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

More than half of adults in Florida are obese. University of Central Florida is addressing this problem with a new culinary medicine course.

Students visit local farms like Frog Song Organics owned by Amy Van Scoik where they learn how to make healthy eating an affordable and sustainable choice.

“So making sure that people know about these opportunities so that they can make the most out of limited resources by accessing some of these resources is really helpful.”

There are currently twelve students in the class.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
Floridacookinguniversity of central floridaHealthchefsCooksCulinary SchoolMedical SchoolFood DesertsHealthy EatingObesity
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details