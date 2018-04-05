Wildfires Burning Thousands Of Acres Across Florida

More than 30 wildfires are burning across Florida, and at least three of them are still significant burning thousands of acres.

South Florida’s Collier County makes up half of the more than 34,000 acres burning in Florida. A quarter comes from the Panhandle’s Gulf County with about 8,000 acres burning.

Polk and Miami-Dade counties made up the rest of the significant wildfires, each burning hundreds of acres. The Miami-Dade fire is now fully contained. The rest are mostly contained.

“Florida right now is seeing some continued drought conditions throughout the state. While we have had recent rainfall, those conditions are going to continue for the foreseeable future,” said Florida Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Kinley Tuten.

To avoid more wildfires Floridians are encouraged to obey the state’s outdoor burning laws, try not to burn on windy days, and avoid parking vehicles on dry grass.

For more up to date information, download the Florida Forest Service’s “Florida burn tools app.”