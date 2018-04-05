© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Psychiatry Residency Program Will Help With Shortage in Central Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 5, 2018 at 4:32 AM EDT
More than 600 new psychiatrists will be trained each year at the University of Central Florida. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
More than 600 new psychiatrists will be trained each year at the University of Central Florida. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A new psychiatry residency program will help offset rising demand for mental health providers throughout Florida. The University of Central Florida says it will eventually train more than 600 providers a year.

UCF says there were more than 17-hundred applicants for six spots in the program that will train residents at Osceola Regional Medical Center and Orlando VA Medical Center.

ATeaching Hospital Council of Florida and Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida report that the Orlando area will be short more than 230 psychiatrists by 2025.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
Central FloridaOrlandomental healthuniversity of central floridaHealthshortagedoctorsbaby boomerspsychiatrypsychologyretirment
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details