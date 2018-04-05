© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NASA & Lockheed Martin Building Quieter Supersonic Aircraft

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 5, 2018 at 10:38 AM EDT
NASA awards a contract for the design, building and testing of a supersonic aircraft to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company of Palmdale, California.Photo: NASA
NASA awards a contract for the design, building and testing of a supersonic aircraft to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company of Palmdale, California.Photo: NASA

NASA and Lockheed Martin are teaming up to explore faster-than-sound passenger and cargo air travel.

Supersonic aircraft are banned from flying over land because as they break the sound barrier the planes create a loud sonic boom.

NASA has been studying sonic booms since the 1940s.  The agency recently awarded Lockheed Martin a $247 million contract to build a new spacecraft that would produce merely a thump instead of a boom.

The project would fly the new super-sonic, ultra-quiet plane over cities across the U.S. to gather sound levels.

NASA will give that data to regulators as they consider new sound-based rules for spacecraft. If it’s quiet enough, faster-than-sound airplanes could be coming to the U.S. passenger and cargo market in the 2020s.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpace
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details