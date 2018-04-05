© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Panther Struck And Killed By Vehicle

By WMFE Staff
Published April 5, 2018 at 7:41 AM EDT
Photo courtesy National Audubon Society
Photo courtesy National Audubon Society

IMMOKALEE, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has been struck and killed by a vehicle.

It's the 12th fatal collision this year, out of 14 total panther deaths.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says that the remains of the 3-year-old female were collected Tuesday just north of Pepper Ranch Preserve in Collier County.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

