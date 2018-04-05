After Acquittal Of Gunman's Widow, Pulse Owner Returns To Memorial Plans

The owner of Pulse says she remains committed to plans for a memorial at the mass shooting site after a jury found the gunman's widow not guilty.

Barbara Poma says she was prepared for the verdict but surprised by how deeply it affected her. Noor Salman was accused of supporting her husband's plans for the massacre at the nightclub.

Poma says she went to the trial seeking answers.

"People assumed all this time that I was given all this information, and I was not given any details. So I knew I had to go to the trial to learn anything that they would be presenting. So that's why I went."

She says the revelation that the 2016 mass shooting that left 49 dead was random doesn't change her memorial plans. A temporary memorial is expected to be complete in May.