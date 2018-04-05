© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
A New App Could Make it Easier to View All Your Health Records in One Place

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 5, 2018 at 4:32 AM EDT
More than 100 hospitals across the country have signed on to use the app. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Some Florida Health patients can now view all of their health records in one place. 25 hospitals in the Adventist Health System across Florida will share this data with patients using a new app.

Patients who use Apple products will be able to fill out allergy information or view the results of a diagnostic test from multiple providers using the new Apple Health app.

More than 100 hospitals across the country have signed on to use the app.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

