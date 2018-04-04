© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Study Suggests Link Between Climate Change, Changing Forests

By Amy Green
Published April 4, 2018 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy World Wildlife Fund
Photo courtesy World Wildlife Fund

A new study suggests climate change is transforming the forests of the eastern United States.

The University of Florida study found that changing rainfall and temperature patterns are prompting different tree species in eastern U.S. forests.

Senior author Jeremy Lichstein says in the Southeast drier conditions are encouraging slower-growing drought-tolerant species that can store less carbon.

"As the climate gets hotter and drier in the Southeast we will likely see a shift toward forests that store less biomass, which means there is more carbon in the atmosphere, which would just accelerate the changes in climate that are already happening."

The study is based on a vast amount of data gleaned through forest inventories conducted by the U.S. Forest Service from the 1980s to the 2000s.

Climate change
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
