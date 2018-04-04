© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
New Partnership Announced Between University of Central Florida and Shepherd’s Hope

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 4, 2018 at 4:08 AM EDT
UCF will send students to work at the clinic in Ocoee as part of their clinical practice. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
University of Central Florida students are working at the Shepherd's Hope clinic in Ocoee and will tackle health concerns like keeping mothers and babies healthy.

Undergraduate students will work one-on-one with patients to encourage better diets and programs that stop smoking and drug use. Graduate students will study ways to improve care from diagnostic tests to using electronic records.

This collaboration is the 17th between the school and clinics in west Orange County where students have logged more than 30-thousand hours of clinical practice.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
