2 Dead In Crash Of Small Plane In Florida

By Catherine Welch
Published April 4, 2018 at 10:34 AM EDT
map-of-florida-743x5001

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people are dead after a small plane owned by a flight school crashed after taking off from a Florida airport.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the Embry-Riddle University plane crashed Wednesday morning after taking off from Daytona Beach International Airport. School officials said they are cooperating in the investigation.

Witnesses told local media that a wing appeared to come off the Piper PA-28 as it was flying and it crashed into a field. Television pictures show that a wing hit the ground some distance from the main portion of the plane.

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of relatives.

Catherine Welch
